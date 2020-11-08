Global COVID-19 cases near 50 million, death toll rises to 1,252,427

Washington, November 7, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 50 million to stand at 49,968,373 today while the global death toll rose to 1,252,427.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 237,126 deaths, and a total of 9.863 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,680 deaths, followed by 19,146 deaths in Texas, 17,961 in California, 17,100 in Florida, 16,425 in New Jersey, 10,488 in Illinois, 10,129 in Massachusetts, 9,001 in Pennsylvania and 8,193 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,507,754 cases as of this morning. It has reported 126,121 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.653 million cases and 162,269 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 94,808 with a total of 961,938 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 48,978, with a total of 1,174,778 cases so far – the eighth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 41,063 with 902,490 cases in all so far, at the 12th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,709,773 cases and 40,220 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,328,832 cases and 38,833 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,760,420 cases with 30,292 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 38,291 deaths, Peru 34,821, Argentina 33,348, Colombia 32,595, South Africa 19,789, Indonesia 14,614, Chile 14,543, Belgium 12,907, Ecuador 12,815, Iraq 11,327, Germany 11,321 and Turkey 10,803.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 343,189 cases and 6,968 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 420,238 cases and 6,067 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN