Global COVID-19 cases near 24 million-mark, death toll goes past 820,000

Washington, August 26, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world is now nearing the 24 million-mark with 23,933,343 cases while the global death toll has increased to 820,286.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains to be the worst-hit country with 178,538 deaths and a total of more than 5.780 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,918 deaths, followed by 15,953 deaths in New Jersey, 12,417 in California, 11,937 in Texas, 10,580 in Florida, 8,961 in Massachusetts, 8,126 in Illinois, 7,582 in Pennsylvania and 6,684 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.669 million cases and 116,580 deaths as of today.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 3,234,474 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 59,449 today, just shy of the 60,000 mark.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 61,450 with a total of 568,621 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,535, with a total of 329,883 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,445 with 261,174 cases in all so far, going down the ranking of number of cases to the 19th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, at 968,297 with 16,638 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa continues to see a high rise in cases and stands in fifth place with 613,017 cases and 13,308 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,549 deaths and 285,902 cases and Spain 28,924 deaths and 412,553 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 27,813 deaths, Iran 21,020, Colombia 17,889, Chile 10,958, Belgium 9,996, Germany 9,284 and Canada 9,136.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 294,193 cases and 6,267 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 302,147 cases and 4,082 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN