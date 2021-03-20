Global COVID-19 cases near 122.5 million, death toll rises to 2.704 million

Washington, March 20, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed to 122,498,605 today while the global death toll rose to 2,704,141.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 541,259 deaths, and a total of 29,742,662 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 57,350 deaths, followed by 49,356 deaths in New York, 47,198 in Texas, 32,651 in Florida, 24,758 in Pennsylvania, 24,103 in New Jersey, 23,304 in Illinois, 18,464 in Georgia and 18,339 in Ohio.

Brazil is in second place, with a total of more than 11.871 million cases and 290,314 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

India is in the third spot in terms of cases, with 11,555,284 cases as of this morning. It has reported 159,558 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 197,219 with a total of 2,187,910 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 126,359 with a total of 4,304,803 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 104,241 with 3,332,418 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,397,816 cases and 93,090 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 4,242,178 cases and 91,843 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 74,643 deaths, with 2,656,104 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 3,212,332 cases and 72,910 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Colombia has reported 61,771 deaths, Iran 61,724, Argentina 54,476, South Africa 52,035, Peru 49,897, Poland 49,159, Indonesia 39,447, Ukraine 31,344, Turkey 29,864, Czechia 24,530, Belgium 22,650, and Canada 22,615.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 623,135 cases and 13,799 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 568,706 cases and 8,668 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

