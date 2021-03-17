Global COVID-19 cases near 121 million, death toll reaches 2.674 million

Washington, March 17, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 121 million at 120,928,640 while the global death toll climbed to 2,674,400 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 537,284 deaths, and a total of 29,562,060 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 56,796 deaths, followed by 49,150 deaths in New York, 46,667 in Texas, 32,449 in Florida, 24,660 in Pennsylvania, 23,966 in New Jersey, 23,255 in Illinois, 18,287 in Georgia and 17,991 in Ohio.

Brazil is in second place, with a total of more than 11.603 million cases and 282,127 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

India is in the third spot in terms of cases, with 11,483,734 cases as of this morning. It has reported 159,044 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 195,119 with a total of 2,169,007 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 126,068 with a total of 4,287,993 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 103,432 with 3,281,810 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 4,131,874 cases and 90,583 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,368,943 cases and 91,815 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 74,001 deaths, with 2,609,509 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 3,200,024 cases and 72,565 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 61,492, Colombia 61,368, Argentina 54,036, South Africa 51,560, Peru 49,330, Poland 48,032, Indonesia 38,915, Ukraine 30,535, Turkey 29,623, Czechia 23,902, Canada 22,572, and Belgium 22,572.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 612,315 cases and 13,656 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 562,752 cases and 8,608 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

