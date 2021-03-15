Global COVID-19 cases near 120 million, death toll reaches 2.653 million

Washington, March 15, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 120 million as it rose to 119,882,403 today while the global death toll climbed to 2,653,951.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 534,889 deaths, and a total of 29,438,779 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 56,573 deaths, followed by 48,953 deaths in New York, 46,423 in Texas, 32,255 in Florida, 24,510 in Pennsylvania, 23,903 in New Jersey, 23,207 in Illinois, 18,215 in Georgia and 17,870 in Ohio.

Brazil is in second place, with a total of more than 11.483 million cases and 278,229 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

India is in the third spot in terms of cases, with 11,385,339 cases as of this morning. It has reported 158,725 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 194,710 with a total of 2,166,290 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 125,753 with a total of 4,271,710 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 102,145 with 3,223,142 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 4,131,874 cases and 90,583 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,341,381 cases and 90,558 deaths - the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 73,463 deaths, with 2,578,842 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,183,704 cases and 72,258 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 61,230, Colombia 61,143, Argentina 53,670, South Africa 51,326, Peru 48,841, Poland 47,178, Indonesia 38,426, Ukraine 29,965, Turkey 29,489, Czechia 23,379, Canada 22,455, and Belgium 22,441.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 607,453 cases and 13,537 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 557,395 cases and 8,545 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

