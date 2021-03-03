Global COVID-19 cases near 115 million, death toll reaches 2.553 million

Washington, March 3, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 115 million at 114,956,413 while the global death toll rose to 2,553,421 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 517,395 deaths, and a total of 28,730,581 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 52,808 deaths, followed by 47,818 deaths in New York, 44,189 in Texas, 31,135 in Florida, 24,121 in Pennsylvania, 23,321 in New Jersey, 22,803 in Illinois, 17,666 in Ohio and 17,480 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 11,139,516 cases as of this morning. It has reported 157,346 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 10.646 million cases and 257,361 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 187,187 with a total of 2,097,194 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 123,530 with a total of 4,200,734 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 98,635 with 2,976,274 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,843,241 cases and 86,901 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,230,707 cases and 85,901 deaths - the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 70,964 deaths, with 2,471,263 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,130,184 cases and 69,801 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 60,353, Colombia 59,972, Argentina 52,192, South Africa 50,271, Peru 46,894, Poland 44,360, Indonesia 36,721, Turkey 28,771, Ukraine 27,844, Belgium 22,141, Canada 22,070, and Czechia 20,941.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 583,916 cases and 13,013 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 547,930 cases and 8,428 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

