Global COVID-19 cases near 112 million, death toll reaches 2.478 million

Washington, February 23, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 112 million at 111,890,818 today while the global death rose to 2,478,717.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 501,117 deaths, and a total of 28,203,091 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 49,541 deaths, followed by 46,965 deaths in New York, 42,304 in Texas, 30,065 in Florida, 23,663 in Pennsylvania, 22,874 in New Jersey, 22,506 in Illinois, 16,874 in Ohio and 16,835 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 11,016,434 cases as of this morning. It has reported 156,463 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 10.195 million cases and 247,143 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 180,536 with a total of 2,043,632 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 121,536 with a total of 4,146,730 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 96,348 with 2,832,162 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,670,119 cases and 84,767deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 4,142,126 cases with 82,666 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 68,412 deaths, with 2,404,460 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,153,971 cases and 67,636 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 59,663, Colombia 58,974, Argentina 51,359, South Africa 49,150, Peru 45,263, Poland 42,436, Indonesia 35,014, Turkey 28,138, Ukraine 26,690, Belgium 21,923, Canada 21,732, and Chile 20,151.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 573,384 cases and 12,658 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 544,116 cases and 8,374 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

