Global COVID-19 cases near 111 million, death toll reaches 2.452 million

Washington, February 20, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 111 million to stand at 110,743,440 while the global death toll climbed to 2,452,437.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 495,804 deaths, and a total of 28,006,095 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 48,836 deaths, followed by 46,593 deaths in New York, 41,832 in Texas, 29,692 in Florida, 23,466 in Pennsylvania, 22,784 in New Jersey, 22,368 in Illinois, 16,693 in Ohio and 16,610 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,977,387 cases as of this morning. It has reported 156,212 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 10.084 million cases and 244,737 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 178,965 with a total of 2,030,491 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 120,147 with a total of 4,107,286 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 95,235 with 2,780,882 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,596,167 cases and 83,543 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 4,092,649 cases with 81,048 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 67,741 deaths, with 2,381,259 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,133,122 cases and 67,101 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 59,341, Colombia 58,511, Argentina 51,000, South Africa 48,859, Peru 44,489, Poland 41,823, Indonesia 34,152, Turkey 27,903, Ukraine 26,393, Belgium 21,859, Canada 21,581, and Chile 19,897.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 569,846 cases and 12,563 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 542,674 cases and 8,337 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

