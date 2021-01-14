Global COVID-19 cases go past 92 million, death toll climbs to 1,983,691

Washington, January 14, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world went past 92 million to stand at 92,563,274 today while the global death toll climbed to 1,983,691.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 385,503 deaths, and a total of 23.103 million cases so far.

The total number of cases in the US had crossed 20 million on January 1, and since then the figure has gone up by 1 million every four days.

As many as 4,462 deaths were reported in the country on Tuesday, the highest in a single day since the pandemic began early last year.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 40,192 deaths, followed by 31,686 deaths in Texas, 31,278 in California, 23,396 in Florida, 20,161 in New Jersey, 19,617 in Illinois, 18,688 in Pennsylvania, 14,336 in Michigan and 13,359 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,512,093 cases as of this morning. It has reported 151,727 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.256 million cases and 205,964 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 136,917 with a total of 1,571,901 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 84,915 with a total of 3,221,034 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

The UK recorded as many as 1,564 COVID-19 on January 13 -- the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the pandemic began in the country early last year. London had the most reported deaths at 202.

According to the latest figures, 47,525 new cases of infection were reported in the country on January 13.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 80,848 with 2,336,279 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 2,888,448 cases and 69,168 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,459,237 cases with 63,016 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 2,176,089 cases and 52,878 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 56,538 deaths, Colombia 47,124, Argentina 44,983, Germany 44,438, Peru 38,399, South Africa 35,140, Poland 32,456, Indonesia 25,246, Turkey 23,325, Ukraine 21,300, Belgium 20,250, Canada 17,425, and Chile 17,294.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 511,921 cases and 10,818 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 525,723 cases and 7,849 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

