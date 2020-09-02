Global COVID-19 cases edge closer to 26 million, death toll touches 858,381

Washington, September 3, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world is growing closer to the 26-million mark as they increased to 25,816,820 today while the global death toll has gone up to 858,381.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the case load in the United States, the worst-hit country, has crossed the six-million mark to reach 6.086 million, while the death toll has touched 184,974.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,966 deaths, followed by 15,950 deaths in New Jersey, 13,173 in California, 12,919 in Texas, 11,501 in Florida, 9,064 in Massachusetts, 8,273 in Illinois, 7,697 in Pennsylvania and 6,767 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.950 million cases and 122,596 deaths as of today.

India is in the third spot, with 3,769,523 cases as of this morning while the death toll in the country has crossed the 66,000-mark and stood at 66,333 today.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 65,241 with a total of 606,036 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,602, with a total of 340,928 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,497 with 271,515 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, having crossed 1 million to stand at 1, 001,965 with 17,365 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the sixth highest number of cases with 628,259 cases and 14,263 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,691 deaths and 330,985 cases and Spain 29,152 deaths and 470,973 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 29,068 deaths, Iran 21,797, Colombia 20,052, Chile 11,344, Belgium 9,897, Germany 9,320 and Canada 9,181.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 296,590 cases and 6,318 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 317,528 cases and 4,351 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

