Global COVID-19 cases edge close to 30 million, death toll reaches 942,259

Washington, September 17, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world today edged close to 30 million at 29,940,411 while the global death toll reached 942,259.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 197,120 deaths and 6.644 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,042 deaths, followed by 16,057 deaths in New Jersey, 14,739 in California, 14,738 in Texas, 13,086 in Florida, 9,245 in Massachusetts, 8,599 in Illinois, 7,890 in Pennsylvania and 6,943 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 5,118,253 cases as of this morning. The number of deaths in India rose to 83,198 today – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.419 million cases and 134,106 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 71,978 with a total of 680,931 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,794, with a total of 384,075 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,658 with 293,025 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,081,152 cases with 18,996 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 653,444 cases and 15,705 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 31,056 deaths and 443,869 cases and Spain 30,243 deaths and 614,360 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 31,056 deaths, Iran 23,808, Colombia 23,478, Chile 12,142, Belgium 9,935, Germany 9,375 and Canada 9,245.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 303,634 cases and 6,399 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 344,264 cases and 4,859 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

