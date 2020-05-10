Global COVID-19 cases crosses 4 million, death toll rises to 279,311

Washington, May 10, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 279,311, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world had crossed the 4 million-mark and stood at 4,024,009.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected country with more than 1.309 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 78,795 deaths so far -- an increase of more than 1,500 in the past 24 hours.

Within the US, New York was the worst-hit, with as many as 26,612 deaths so far, followed by New Jersey with 9,116 deaths, Massachussets with 4,840 and Michigann with 4,530.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 31,612 with a total of 216,525 cases.

Italy came next with 30,395 deaths and 218,268 cases, while Spain has reported 26,478 deaths and a total of 223,578 cases. France has recorded 26,313 deaths and a total of 176,782 confirmed cases, the CSSE data showed.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 8,581 deaths so far, Germany 7,539, the Netherlands 5,441, Sweden 3,220 and Switzerland 1,830.

Among other countries, 10,656 deaths have been reported from Brazil, 6.589 from Iran, 4,823 from Canada, 3,739 from Turkey, 3,353 from Mexico, 1,827 from Russia and 1,814 from Peru.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 4,633 deaths so far.

