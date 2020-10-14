Global COVID-19 cases crosses 38 million, death toll rises to 1,086,156

Washington, October 14, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 38 million today to stand at 38,130,829 while the global death toll rose to 1,086,156.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 215,902 deaths, and a total of 7.239 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,306 deaths, followed by 17,078 deaths in Texas, 16,659 in California, 16,182 in New Jersey, 15,531 in Florida, 9,630 in Massachusetts, 9,273 in Illinois, 8,361 in Pennsylvania and 7,454 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,239,389 cases as of this morning. It has reported 110,586 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.113 million cases and 150,998 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 84,420 with a total of 825,340 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 43,108, with a total of 637,708 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,246 with 365,467 cases in all so far, at the 17th place in the world.

Peru has the eighth highest number of cases with 853,974 cases and 33,419 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,318,783 cases with 22,834 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 11th highest number of cases with 694,537 cases and 18,028 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the sixth highest number of cases with 917,035 cases and 24,572 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 33,204 deaths, France 32,982, Iran 29,070, Colombia 28,141, Chile 13,396, Ecuador 12,235, Indonesia 12,027, Belgium 10,244, Iraq 9,970, Canada 9,707 and Germany 9,682.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 320,463 cases and 6,601 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 381,275 cases and 5,577 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

