Global COVID-19 cases cross 99 million, death toll reaches 2.132 million

Washington, January 25, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 99 million today to reach 99,301,242 while the global death toll climbed to 2,132,491.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 419,341 deaths, and a total of 25,144,973 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 42,325 deaths, followed by 37,121 deaths in Texas, 34,917 in California, 25,293 in Florida, 20,951 in New Jersey, 20,680 in Illinois, 20,582 in Pennsylvania, 15,181 in Michigan and 14,133 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,667,736 cases as of this morning. It has reported 153,470 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.844 million cases and 217,037 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 149,614 with a total of 1,763,219 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 98,723 with a total of 3,680,078 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 85,461with 2,466,813 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,112,055 cases and 73,190 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,698,246 cases with 68,841 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,499,560 cases and 55,441 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 57,481 deaths, Germany 52,320, Colombia 51,374, Argentina 46,827, South Africa 40,874, Peru 39,608, Poland 35,401, Indonesia 28,132, Turkey 25,210, Ukraine 23,001, Belgium 20,779, Canada 18,793, and Chile 17,999.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 534,041 cases and 11,318 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 532,401 cases and 8,041 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN