Global COVID-19 cases cross 98 million, death toll reaches 2.107 million

Washington, January 23, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed past the 98-million mark to 98,177,455 while the global death toll surged to 2,107,388 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 414,107 deaths, and a total of 24,821,815 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 41,974 deaths, followed by 36,362 deaths in Texas, 34,381 in California, 25,011 in Florida, 20,875 in New Jersey, 20,534 in Illinois, 20,269 in Pennsylvania, 14,951 in Michigan and 13,987 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,639,684 cases as of this morning. It has reported 153,184 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.753 million cases and 215,243 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 147,614 with a total of 1,732,290 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 96,166 with a total of 3,594,094 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 84,674 with 2,441,854 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,069,695 cases and 72,788 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,637,862 cases with 67,376 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,441,854 cases and 55,441 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 57,225 deaths, Germany 51,713, Colombia 50,586, Argentina 46,575, South Africa 40,076, Peru 39,274, Poland 34,908, Indonesia 27,453, Turkey 24,789, Ukraine 22,698, Belgium 20,675, Canada 18,633, and Chile 17,786.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 530,818 cases and 11,247 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 530,890 cases and 7,981 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN