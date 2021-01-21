Global COVID-19 cases cross 97 million, death toll reaches 2.082 million

Washington, January 21, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged past 97 million to reach 97,151,318 today while the global death toll rose to 2,082,605.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 407,653 deaths, and a total of 24,502,349 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 41,785 deaths, followed by 35,080 deaths in Texas, 33,501 in California, 24,578 in Florida, 20,760 in New Jersey, 20,423 in Illinois, 20,043 in Pennsylvania, 14,770 in Michigan and 13,829 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,610,883 cases as of this morning. It has reported 152,869 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.638 million cases and 212,831 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 144,371 with a total of 1,688,944 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 94,759 with a total of 3,553,727 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 84,202 with 2,428,221 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,023,785 cases and 71,792 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,616,680 cases with 66,810 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 2,412,318 cases and 55,041 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 57,150 deaths, Germany 50,381, Colombia 49,792, Argentina 46,216, Peru 39,044, South Africa 38,854, Poland 34,561, Indonesia 27,203, Turkey 24,640, Ukraine 22,521, Belgium 20,572, Canada 18,451, and Chile 17,702.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 527,146 cases and 11,713 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 530,271 cases and 7,966 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

