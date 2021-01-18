Global COVID-19 cases cross 95 million, death toll reaches 2.035 million

Washington, January 18, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 95 million to reach at 95,364,173, while the global death toll stood at 2,035,605.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 398,142 deaths, and a total of 23.992 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 40,993 deaths, followed by 33,623 deaths in Texas, 32,600 in California, 24,137 in Florida, 20,458 in New Jersey, 20,050 in Illinois, 19,330 in Pennsylvania, 14,669 in Michigan and 13,652 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,571,773 cases as of this morning. It has reported 152,419 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.488 million cases and 209,847 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 140,704 with a total of 1,641,428 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 90,030 with a total of 3,443,321 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 82,554 with 2,390,102 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 2,969,091 cases and 70,422 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,552,888 cases with 65,059 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 2,252,164 cases and 53,314 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 56,886 deaths, Colombia 48,631, Germany 47,097, Argentina 45,407, Peru 38,770, South Africa 37,105, Poland 33,407, Indonesia 26,282, Turkey 24,161, Ukraine 21,847, Belgium 20,435, Canada 18,074, and Chile 17,547.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 521,211 cases and 10,997 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 528,329 cases and 7,922 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

