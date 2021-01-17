Global COVID-19 cases cross 94 million, death toll reaches 2.024 million

Washington, January 17, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 94 million today to reach 94,602,582 while the global death toll rose to 2,024,168.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 395,855 deaths, and a total of 23.760 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 40,806 deaths, followed by 33,408 deaths in Texas, 32,428 in California, 24,004 in Florida, 20,414 in New Jersey, 20,020 in Illinois, 19,143 in Pennsylvania, 14,669 in Michigan and 13,583 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,557,985 cases as of this morning. It has reported 152,274 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.455 million cases and 209,296 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 140,241 with a total of 1,630,258 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 88,747 with a total of 3,367,070 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 81,800 with 2,368,733 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 2,931,885 cases and 70,094 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,530,379 cases with 64,601 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 2,252,164 cases and 53,314 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 56,803 deaths, Colombia 48,256, Germany 46,698, Argentina 45,295, Peru 38,654, South Africa 36,851, Poland 33,355, Indonesia 25,987, Turkey 23,832, Ukraine 21,767, Belgium 20,396, Canada 17,887, and Chile 17,435.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 519,291 cases and 10,951 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 527,632 cases and 7,906 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, 2019, before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

