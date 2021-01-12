Global COVID-19 cases cross 91 million, death toll rises to 1,953,866

Washington, January 12, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world so far surged past 91 million to reach 91,180,544 while the global death toll climbed to 1,953,866.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 377,827 deaths, and a total of 22.708 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 39,897 deaths, followed by 30,592 deaths in Texas, 30,503 in California, 23,071 in Florida, 20,039 in New Jersey, 19,497 in Illinois, 18,006 in Pennsylvania, 14,192 in Michigan and 13,206 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,479,179 cases as of this morning. It has reported 151,327 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.131 million cases and 203,580 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 134,368 with a total of 1,541,633 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 83,342 with a total of 3,173,274 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 79,819 with 2,303,263 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 2,845,030 cases and 68,198 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,412,390 cases with 61,908 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 2,137,220 cases and 52,275 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 56,360 deaths, Colombia 46,451, Argentina 44,654, Germany 42,030, Peru 38,335, South Africa 33,579, Poland 31,593, Indonesia 24,645, Turkey 23,152, Ukraine 20,915, Belgium 20,122, Chile 17,182, and Canada 17,172.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 506,701 cases and 10,717 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 524,020 cases and 7,819 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

