Global COVID-19 cases cross 90 million, death toll rises to 1,938,004

Washington, January 11, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 90 million to reach 90,435,754 while the global death toll climbed to 1,938,004 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 374,521 deaths, and a total of 22.429 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 39,632 deaths, followed by 30,483 deaths in Texas, 30,005 in California, 22,912 in Florida, 19,854 in New Jersey, 19,293 in Illinois, 17,794 in Pennsylvania, 14,145 in Michigan and 13,151 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,466,595 cases as of this morning. It has reported 151,160 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.105 million cases and 203,100 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 133,706 with a total of 1,534,039 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 81,567 with a total of 3,081,368 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 79,203 with 2,276,491 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 2,840,864 cases and 67,885 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,389,733 cases with 61,389 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 2,050,360 cases and 51,874 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 56,262 deaths, Colombia 46,114, Argentina 44,495, Germany 41,112, Peru 38,280, South Africa 33,163, Poland 31,264, Indonesia 24,343, Turkey 22,807, Ukraine 20,719, Belgium 20,078, Chile 17,162, and Canada 17,021.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 504,293 cases and 10,676 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 523,302 cases and 7,803 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

