Global COVID-19 cases cross 89 million, death toll rises to 1,918,227

Washington, January 9, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 89 million to reach 89,146,959 while the global death toll climbed to 1,918,227.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 369,278 deaths, and a total of 21.935 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 39,282 deaths, followed by 29,645 deaths in Texas, 29,256 in California, 22,666 in Florida, 19,854 in New Jersey, 19,108 in Illinois, 17,626 in Pennsylvania, 13,913 in Michigan and 12,985 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,431,639 cases as of this morning. It has reported 150,798 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.013 million cases and 201,460 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 132,069 with a total of 1,507,931 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 81,000 with a total of 3,026,276 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 77,911 with 2,257,866 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 2,805,149 cases and 67,567 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,344,175 cases with 60,523 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 2,050,360 cases and 51,874 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 56,100 deaths, Colombia 45,431, Argentina 44,273, Germany 40,170, Peru 38,049, South Africa 32,425, Poland 31,011, Indonesia 23,947, Turkey 22,631, Ukraine 20,526, Belgium 19,992, Chile 17,037, and Canada 16,793.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 499,517 cases and 10,598 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 521,382 cases and 7,756 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

