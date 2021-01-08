Global COVID-19 cases cross 88 million, death toll rises to 1,904,122

Washington, January 8, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged past 88 million to reach 88,339,935 while the global death toll rose to 1,904,122 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 365,882 deaths, and a total of 21.617 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 39,118 deaths, followed by 29,498 deaths in Texas, 28,600 in California, 22,481 in Florida, 19,646 in New Jersey, 18,941 in Illinois, 17,173 in Pennsylvania, 13,873 in Michigan and 12,909 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,413,417 cases as of this morning. It has reported 150,570 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.961 million cases and 200,498 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 131,031 with a total of 1,493,569 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 79,958 with a total of 2,966,110 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 77,291 with 2,220,361 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 2,763,563 cases and 66,700 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,321,163 cases with 60,067 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 2,024,904 cases and 51,675 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 56,018 deaths, Colombia 45,067, Argentina 44,122, Germany 39,350, Peru 37,925, South Africa 31,809, Poland 30,574, Indonesia 23,753, Turkey 22,450, Ukraine 20,432, Belgium 19,936, Chile 16,974, and Canada 16,665.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 497,510 cases and 10,558 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 520,690 cases and 7,734 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

