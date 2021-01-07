Global COVID-19 cases cross 87 million, death toll rises to 1,886,348

Washington, January 7, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed past 87 million to reach 87,343,860 while the global death toll rose to 1,886,348 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 361,312 deaths, and a total of 21.307 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 38,912 deaths, followed by 29,118 deaths in Texas, 28,081 in California, 22,317 in Florida, 19,523 in New Jersey, 18,735 in Illinois, 16,915 in Pennsylvania, 13,667 in Michigan and 12,836 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,395,278 cases as of this morning. It has reported 150,336 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.873 million cases and 198,974 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 129,987 with a total of 1,479,835 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 77,470 with a total of 2,845,269 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 76,877 with 2,201,945 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 2,763,251 cases and 66,700 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,297,833 cases with 59,628 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,982,544 cases and 51,430 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 55,933 deaths, Colombia 44,723, Argentina 43,976, Peru 37,925, Germany 37,909, South Africa 31,368, Poland 30,241, Indonesia 23,520, Turkey 22,070, Ukraine 20,334, Belgium 19,883, Chile 16,816, and Romania 16,410.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 495,075 cases and 10,511 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 519,905 cases and 7,718 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

