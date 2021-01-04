Global COVID-19 cases cross 85 million, death toll rises to 1,843,143

Washington, January 4, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 85 million to reach 85,123,361 while the global death toll rose to 1,843,143 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 351,580 deaths, and a total of 20.637 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 38,415 deaths, followed by 28,43- deaths in Texas, 26,638 in California, 21,987 in Florida, 19,208 in New Jersey, 18,322 in Illinois, 16,230 in Pennsylvania, 13,306 in Michigan and 12,610 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,340,469 cases as of this morning. It has reported 149,649 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.733 million cases and 196,018 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 127,213 with a total of 1,448,755 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 75,332 with 2,155,446 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 75,137, with a total of 2,662,699 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,712,975 cases and 65,164 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,203,743 cases with 57,730 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,928,265 cases and 50,837 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 55,540 deaths, Colombia 43,965, Argentina 43,482, Peru 37,773, Germany 34,791, South Africa 29,577, Poland 29,119, Indonesia 22,734, Turkey 21,488, Belgium 19,701, Ukraine 19,630, Chile 16,767, and Romania 15,979.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 488,529 cases and 10,350 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 516,019 cases and 7,626 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN