Global COVID-19 cases cross 84 million, death toll rises to 1,831,546

Washington, January 2, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed beyond 84 million to reach 84,220,910 while the global death toll surged to 1,831,546 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 348,411 deaths, and a total of 20.170 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 38,155 deaths, followed by 28,253 deaths in Texas, 26,368 in California, 21,673 in Florida, 19,160 in New Jersey, 18,172 in Illinois, 16,155 in Pennsylvania, 13,018 in Michigan and 12,423 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,305,788 cases as of this morning. It has reported 149,218 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.700 million cases and 195,411 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 126,507 with a total of 1,437,185 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 74,985 with 2,141,201 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 74,682, with a total of 2,607,523 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,697,121 cases and 64,892 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,179,898 cases with 57,235 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,928,265 cases and 50,837 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 55,438 deaths, Colombia 43,495, Argentina 43,319, Peru 37,680, Germany 34,238, Poland 29,058, South Africa 28,887, Indonesia 22,555, Turkey 21,295, Belgium 19,581, Ukraine 19,498, Chile 16,660, and Romania 15,919.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 484,362 cases and 10,258 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 515,184 cases and 7,599 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN