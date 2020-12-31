Global COVID-19 cases cross 83 million, death toll rises to 1,812,218

Washington, December 31, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 83 million to reach 83,113,878 while the global death toll rose to 1,812,218.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 343,818 deaths, and a total of 19.821 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 37,885 deaths, followed by 27,600 deaths in Texas, 25,438 in California, 21,546 in Florida, 19,042 in New Jersey, 17,978 in Illinois, 15,933 in Pennsylvania, 13,018 in Michigan and 12,338 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,266,674 cases as of this morning. It has reported 148,738 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.619 million cases and 193,875 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 124,897 with a total of 1,413,935 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 74,159 with 2,107,166 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 73,622, with a total of 2,496,161 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,677,551 cases and 64,759 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,127,347 cases with 56,271 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,928,265 cases and 50,837 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 55,223 deaths, Argentina 43,163, Colombia 42,909, Peru 37,574, Germany 33,338, Poland 28,554, South Africa 28,033, Indonesia 22,138, Turkey 20,881, Belgium 19,441, Ukraine 19,281, Chile 16,599, and Romania 15,767.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 479,715 cases and 10,105 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 513,510 cases and 7,559 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

