Global COVID-19 cases cross 81 million, death toll rises to 1,777,549

Washington, December 29, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 81 million to reach 81,451,630 today while the global death toll rose to 1,777,549.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 335,051 deaths, and a total of 19.313 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 37,548 deaths, followed by 27,038 deaths in Texas, 24,546 in California, 21,308 in Florida, 18,651 in New Jersey, 17,470 in Illinois, 15,055 in Pennsylvania, 12,754 in Michigan and 12,158 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,224,303 cases as of this morning. It has reported 148,153 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.504 million cases and 191,570 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 122,855 with a total of 1,389,430 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 72,370 with 2,056,277 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 71,217, with a total of 2,336,791 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,619,669 cases and 63,235 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,073,923 cases with 55,107 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,879,413 cases and 50,122 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 54,946 deaths, Argentina 42,868, Colombia 42,374, Peru 37,474, Germany 31,238, Poland 27,454, South Africa 27,071, Indonesia 21,703, Turkey 20,135, Belgium 19,234, Ukraine 18,801, Chile 16,443, and Romania 15,469.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 475,085 cases and 9,992 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 511,261 cases and 7,509 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN