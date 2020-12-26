Global COVID-19 cases cross 80 million, death toll rises to 1,753,839

Washington, December 26, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed past 80 million to reach 80,081,092 today while the global death toll rose to 1,753,839.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 330,678 deaths, and a total of 18.800 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 37,158 deaths, followed by 26,896 deaths in Texas, 23,991 in California, 20,995 in Florida, 18,613 in New Jersey, 17,154 in Illinois, 14,858 in Pennsylvania, 12,415 in Michigan and 11,963 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,169,118 cases as of this morning. It has reported 147,343 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.448 million cases and 190,488 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 121,837 with a total of 1,372,243 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 71,620 with 2,038,759 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 70,512, with a total of 2,262,715 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,604,658 cases and 62,548 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,992,123 cases with 53,539 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,854,951 cases and 49,824 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 54,574 deaths, Argentina 42,422, Colombia 41,690, Peru 37,368, Germany 29,601, Poland 27,061, South Africa 26,276, Indonesia 20,994, Turkey 19,624, Belgium 19,089, Ukraine 18,389, Chile 16,404, and Romania 15,108.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 469,482 cases and 9,816 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 508,099 cases and 7,428 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN