Global COVID-19 cases cross 78 million, death toll rises to 1,724,562

Washington, December 23, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 78 million to reach 78,380,606 today while the global death toll stood at 1,724,562.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 324,496 deaths, and a total of 18.325 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 36,870 deaths, followed by 26,128 deaths in Texas, 23,332 in California, 20,754 in Florida, 18,466 in New Jersey, 16,843 in Illinois, 14,405 in Pennsylvania, 12,342 in Michigan and 11,804 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,099,066 cases as of this morning. It has reported 146,444 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.318 million cases and 188,259 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 119,495 with a total of 1,338,426 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 70,373 with 1,991,378 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 69,156, with a total of 2,155,846 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,547,755 cases and 61,822 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,905,196 cases with 51,810 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,842,289 cases and 49,698 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 54,156 deaths, Argentina 42,254, Colombia 40,931, Peru 37,218, Germany 28,527, Poland 26,255, South Africa 25,246, Indonesia 20,408, Turkey 18,861, Belgium 18,821, Ukraine 17,823, Chile 16,228, and Romania 14,766.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 462,814 cases and 9,557 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 504,868 cases and 7,359 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN