Global COVID-19 cases cross 77 million, death toll rises to 1,697,679

Washington, December 21, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged beyond 77 million to reach 77,074,469 while the global death toll rose to 1,697,679 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 317,858 deaths, and a total of 17.878 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 36,431 deaths, followed by 25,828 deaths in Texas, 22,677 in California, 20,568 in Florida, 18,194 in New Jersey, 16,407 in Illinois, 13,834 in Pennsylvania, 12,074 in Michigan and 11,717 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,055,560 cases as of this morning. It has reported 145,810 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.238 million cases and 186,764 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 118,202 with a total of 1,320,545 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 69,214 with 1,964,054 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 67,718, with a total of 2,079,564 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,529,756 cases and 60,665 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,797,236 cases and 49,260 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,850,042 cases with 50,723 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 53,816 deaths, Argentina 41,813, Colombia 40,475, Peru 37,103, Germany 26,655, Poland 25,474, South Africa 24,691, Indonesia 20,085, Belgium 18,626, Turkey 18,351, Ukraine 17,293, Chile 16,197, and Romania 14,481.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 458,968 cases and 9,392 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 502,345 cases and 7,312 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

