Global COVID-19 cases cross 76 million, death toll rises to 1,687,975

Washington, December 20, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed past 76 million to reach 76,381,409 while the global death toll rose to 1,687,975 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 316,209 deaths, and a total of 17.661 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 36,318 deaths, followed by 25,714 deaths in Texas, 22,599 in California, 20,473 in Florida, 18,173 in New Jersey, 16,326 in Illinois, 13,759 in Pennsylvania, 12,074 in Massachusetts and 11,657 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,031,223 cases as of this morning. It has reported 145,477 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.213 million cases and 186,356 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 117,876 with a total of 1,313,675 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 68,447 with 1,938,083 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 67,177, with a total of 2,004,285 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,517,137 cases and 60,535 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,797,236 cases and 48,926 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,821,125 cases with 50,242 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 53,625 deaths, Argentina 41,763, Colombia 40,268, Peru 37,034, Germany 26,200, Poland 25,397, South Africa 24,539, Indonesia 19,880, Belgium 18,545, Turkey 17,851, Ukraine 17,851, Chile 16,101, and Romania 14,394.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 457,288 cases and 9,330 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 500,713 cases and 7,280 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN