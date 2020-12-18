Global COVID-19 cases cross 75 million, death toll rises to 1,665,474

Washington, December 18, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 75 million to stand at 75,130,608 while the global death toll stood at 1,665,474.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 310,806 deaths, and a total of 17.215 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 36,052 deaths, followed by 25,177 deaths in Texas, 22,178 in California, 20,305 in Florida, 18,080 in New Jersey, 15,985 in Illinois, 13,329 in Pennsylvania, 11,801 in Massachusetts and 11,558 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,979,447 cases as of this morning. It has reported 144,789 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.110 million cases and 184,827 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 116,487 with a total of 1,289,298 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 67,220 with 1,906,377 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 66,150, with a total of 1,954,311 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,483,661 cases and 59,735 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,785,421 cases and 48,777 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,764,843 cases with 49,170 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 53,273 deaths, Argentina 41,534, Colombia 39,787, Peru 36,858, Germany 25,079, Poland 24,771, South Africa 24,011, Indonesia 19,514, Belgium 18,371, Turkey 17,364, Ukraine 16,848, Chile 16,051, and Romania 14,157.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 498,293 cases and 9,164 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 451,494 cases and 7,217 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

