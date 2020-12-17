Global COVID-19 cases cross 74 million, death toll rises to 1,651,150

Washington, December 17, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 74 million and reached 74,325,035 so far while the global death toll rose to 1,651,150.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 307,512 deaths, and a total of 16.980 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 35,927 deaths, followed by 24,920 deaths in Texas, 21,889 in California, 20,204 in Florida, 18,003 in New Jersey, 15,777 in Illinois, 13,109 in Pennsylvania, 11,588 in Massachusetts and 11,513 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,956,557 cases as of this morning. It has reported 144,451 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.040 million cases and 183,735 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 115,769 with a total of 1,277,499 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 66,537 with 1,888,144 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 65,618, with a total of 1,918,736 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,465,165 cases and 59,472 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,773,290 cases and 48,596 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,736,727 cases with 48,568 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 52,883 deaths, Argentina 41,365, Colombia 39,560, Peru 36,754, Poland 24,345, Germany 24,274, South Africa 23,827, Indonesia 19,390, Belgium 18,278, Turkey 17,121, Ukraine 16,579, Chile 15,959, and Ecuador 13,915.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 448,522 cases and 9,080 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 496,975 cases and 7,192 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

