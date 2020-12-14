Global COVID-19 cases cross 72 million, death toll rises to 1,615,421

Washington, December 14, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 72 million to reach 72,417,335 while the global death toll stood at 1,615,421.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 299,370 deaths, and a total of 16.280 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 35,557 deaths, followed by 24,414 deaths in Texas, 21,046 in California, 19,866 in Florida, 17,751 in New Jersey, 15,339 in Illinois, 12,543 in Pennsylvania, 11,349 in Massachusetts and 11,195 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,884,100 cases as of this morning. It has reported 143,355 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.901 million cases and 181,402 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 113,953 with a total of 1,250,044 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 64,520 with 1,843,712 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 64,268, with a total of 1,854,497 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,430,612 cases and 58,015 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,730,575 cases and 47,624 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,656,601 cases with 46,846 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 52,447 deaths, Argentina 40,766, Colombia 39,053, Peru 36,677, South Africa 23,276, Poland 22,960, Germany 22,195, Indonesia 18,956, Belgium 17,951, Turkey 16,417, Chile 15,931, Ukraine 15,792, and Ecuador 13,875.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 440,787 cases and 8,832 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 492,332 cases and 7,089 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN