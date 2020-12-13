Global COVID-19 cases cross 71 million, death toll rises to 1,607,461

Washington, December 13, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 71 million to stand at 71,835,056 while the global death toll stood at 1,607,461.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 297,843 deaths, and a total of 16.067 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 35,441 deaths, followed by 24,347 deaths in Texas, 20,977 in California, 19,785 in Florida, 17,732 in New Jersey, 15,231 in Illinois, 12,371 in Pennsylvania, 11,307 in Massachusetts and 11,195 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,857,029 cases as of this morning. It has reported 143,019 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.880 million cases and 181,123 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 113,704 with a total of 1,241,436 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 64,123, with a total of 1,835,952 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 64,036 with 1,825,775 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,405,255 cases and 57,671 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,730,575 cases and 47,624 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,629,699 cases with 46,404 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 52,196 deaths, Argentina 40,668, Colombia 38,866, Peru 36,544, South Africa 23,106, Poland 22,864, Germany 22,021, Indonesia 18,819, Belgium 17,902, Turkey 16,199, Chile 15,846, Ukraine 15,691, and Ecuador 13,874.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 438,425 cases and 8,796 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 490,533 cases and 7,052 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

