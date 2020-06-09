Global COVID-19 cases cross 7 million, death toll reaches 406,522

Washington, June 9, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has gone past the 7-million mark to touch 7.118 million while the global death toll has reached 406,522.

The dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 110,990 deaths and more than 1.96 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York accounted for 30,417 deaths, followed by 12,214 deaths in New Jersey, 7,353 in Massachusetts, 5,953 in Pennsylvania, 5,924 in Illinois and 5,895 in Michigan.

Brazil is now in second place in terms of the number of cases, at 707,412, while it has reported the third highest number of deaths at 37,134.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 40,680 with a total of 288,834 cases of infection, the fourth highest in the world.

Russia is placed third as far as the number of cases is concerned at 476,043, with 5,963 deaths so far.

India, with 266,598 cases, is now placed fifth in the world, after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom as far as total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

In terms of the number of deaths, India, at 7,466, is now placed in the 12th spot after the US, the UK, Brazil, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Germany, Iran, and Canada.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 33,964 with 235,278 cases in all so far, the seventh highest in the world.

France has reported 29,212 deaths and 191,313 cases and Spain 27,136 deaths and 241,717 cases.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 9,606 deaths so far, Germany 8,695 and the Netherlands 6,035.

Among other countries, Mexico has reported 14,053 deaths, Iran 8,351 and Canada 7,910.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no new fatalities for the past several days.

