Global COVID-19 cases cross 69 million, death toll rises to 1,546,422

Washington, December 10, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed past 69 million to reach 69,069,399 today while the global death toll rose to 1,572,565.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 289,451 deaths, and a total of 15.393 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 35,183 deaths, followed by 23,657 deaths in Texas, 20,470 in California, 19,462 in Florida, 17,542 in New Jersey, 14,612 in Illinois, 11,726 in Pennsylvania, 11,166 in Massachusetts and 10,706 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,767,371 cases as of this morning. It has reported 141,772 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.728 million cases and 178,995 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 111,655 with a total of 1,205,229 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 62,663, with a total of 1,771,555 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 61,739 with 1,770,149 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,377,911 cases and 56,752 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 1,712,101 cases and 47,019 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,546,113 cases with 44,769 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 51,496 deaths, Argentina 40,222, Colombia 38,308, Peru 36,401, South Africa 22,574, Poland 21,630, Germany 20,512, Indonesia 18,336, Belgium 17,603, Chile 15,690, Turkey 15,531, Ukraine 14,981, and Ecuador 13,814.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 429,280 cases and 8,603 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 485,965 cases and 6,967 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

