Global COVID-19 cases cross 67.7 million, death toll rises to 1,546,422

Washington, December 8, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose to 67,701,719 today while the global death toll has gone up to 1,546,422.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 283,746 deaths, and a total of 14.955 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 35,034 deaths, followed by 23,186 deaths in Texas, 20,055 in California, 19,282 in Florida, 17,336 in New Jersey, 14,214 in Illinois, 11,319 in Pennsylvania, 11,035 in Massachusetts and 10,422 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,703,770 cases as of this morning. It has reported 140,958 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.623 million cases and 177,317 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 110,074 with a total of 1,182,249 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 61,531, with a total of 1,742,525 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 60,606 with 1,742,557 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,349,059 cases and 55,613 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 1,702,328 cases and 46,646 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,492,713 cases with 43,674 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 50,594 deaths, Argentina 39,888, Colombia 37,995, Peru 36,274, South Africa 22,249, Poland 20,592, Germany 19,434, Indonesia 18,000, Belgium 17,386, Chile 15,663, Turkey 15,103, Ukraine 14,413, and Ecuador 13,780.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 423,179 cases and 8,487 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 479,743 cases and 6,874 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

