Global COVID-19 cases cross 66 million, death toll rises to 1,529,134

Washington, December 6, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 65 million to reach 66,561,559 while the global death toll rose to 1,529,134 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 281,199 deaths, and a total of 14.583 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,900 deaths, followed by 23,055 deaths in Texas, 19,883 in California, 19,084 in Florida, 17,306 in New Jersey, 14,016 in Illinois, 11,191 in Pennsylvania, 10,953 in Massachusetts and 10,321 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,644,222 cases as of this morning. It has reported 140,182 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.577 million cases and 176,628 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 109,456 with a total of 1,168,395 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 61,111, with a total of 1,710,379 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 59,514 with 1,709,991 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,3334,626 cases and 55,073 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 1,684,647 cases and 46,252 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,410,462 cases with 42,228 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 50,016 deaths, Argentina 39,632, Colombia 37,633, Peru 36,195, South Africa 22,067, Poland 19,861, Germany 18,839, Indonesia 17,589, Belgium 17,254, Chile 15,592, Turkey 14,705, Ukraine 14,044, and Ecuador 13,756.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 416,499 cases and 8,361 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 475,789 cases and 6,807 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN