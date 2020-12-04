Global COVID-19 cases cross 65 million, death toll rises to 1,508,319

Washington, December 4, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 65 million today to reach 65,315,465 while the global death toll rose to 1,508,319.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 276,401 deaths, and a total of 14.147 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,775 deaths, followed by 22,573 deaths in Texas, 19,594 in California, 18,874 in Florida, 17,209 in New Jersey, 13,624 in Illinois, 10,874 in Massachusetts, 10,871 in Pennsylvania and 9,648 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,571,559 cases as of this morning. It has reported 139,188 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.487 million cases and 175,270 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 108,173 with a total of 1,144,643 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 60,210, with a total of 1,678,419 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 58,038 with 1,664,829 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,310,271 cases and 54,231 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 1,675,902 cases and 46,038 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,382,012 cases with 41,730 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 49,348 deaths, Argentina 39,305, Colombia 37,305, Peru 36,076, South Africa 21,803, Poland 19,359, Germany 18,144, Indonesia 17,479, Belgium 17,033, Chile 15,519, Turkey 14,316, Ukraine 13,641, and Ecuador 13,612.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 410,072 cases and 8,260 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 473,991 cases and 6,772 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

