Global COVID-19 cases cross 64 million, death toll rises to 1,483,859

Washington, December 2, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed past 64 million to reach 64,037,353 today while the global death toll stood at 1,483,859.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 270,728 deaths, and a total of 13.730 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,662 deaths, followed by 22,114 deaths in Texas, 19,331 in California, 18,679 in Florida, 17,083 in New Jersey, 13,131 in Illinois, 10,778 in Massachusetts, 10,504 in Pennsylvania and 9,759 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,499,413 cases as of this morning. It has reported 138,122 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.386 million cases and 173,817 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 106,765 with a total of 1,122,362 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 59,148, with a total of 1,647,230 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 56,361 with 1,620,901 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,275,429 cases and 52,821 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,656,444 cases and 45,511 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,327,105 cases with 40,630 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 48,990 deaths, Argentina 38,928, Colombia 36,934, Peru 35,966, South Africa 21,644, Poland 18,208, Germany 17,227, Indonesia 17,199, Belgium 16,786, Chile 15,438, Turkey 13,936, Ecuador 13,501 and Ukraine 13,140.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 403,311 cases and 8,166 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 4669,423 cases and 6,713 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

