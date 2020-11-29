Global COVID-19 cases cross 62 million, death toll rises to 1,456,794

Washington, November 29, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose past 62 million to 62,531,000 while the global death toll surged to 1,456,794 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 266,452 deaths, and a total of 13.303 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,522 deaths, followed by 21,788 deaths in Texas, 19,132 in California, 18,442 in Florida, 16,978 in New Jersey, 12,882 in Illinois, 10,676 in Massachusetts, 10,297 in Pennsylvania and 9,467 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,392,919 cases as of this morning. It has reported 136,696 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.290 million cases and 172,561 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 105,459 with a total of 1,101,403 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 58,342, with a total of 1,621,305 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 54,904 with 1,585,178 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 2,260,789 cases and 52,212 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,628,208 cases and 44,668 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,249,890 cases with 39,127 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 47,874 deaths, Argentina 38,322, Colombia 36,401, Peru 35,879, South Africa 21,439, Poland 17,029, Indonesia 16,815, Belgium 16,461, Germany 16,205, Chile 15,356, Turkey 13,558, Ecuador 13,423 and Ukraine 12,613.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 395,185 cases and 7,985 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 462,407 cases and 6,609 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

