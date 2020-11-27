Global COVID-19 cases cross 61 million, death toll rises to 1,438,133

Washington, November 27, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 61 million to stand at 61,289,237 while the global death toll surged to 1,438,133.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 263,755 deaths, and a total of 12.927 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,443 deaths, followed by 21,639 deaths in Texas, 19,026 in California, 18,254 in Florida, 16,942 in New Jersey, 12,594 in Illinois, 10,604 in Massachusetts, 10,192 in Pennsylvania and 9,336 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,309,787 cases as of this morning. It has reported 135,715 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.204 million cases and 171,460 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 104,242 with a total of 1,078,594 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 57,64, with a total of 1,593,177 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 53,677 with 1,538,217 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 2,235,661 cases and 51,042 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,628,208 cases and 44,668 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,196,691 cases with 38,175 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 47,095 deaths, Argentina 37,941, Colombia 36,019, Peru 35,785, South Africa 21,289, Indonesia 16,521, Belgium 16,339, Poland 16,147, Germany 15,751, Chile 15,278, Ecuador 13,316, Turkey 13,191 and Ukraine 12,292.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 389,311 cases and 7,897 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 458,711 cases and 6,544 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

