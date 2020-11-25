Global COVID-19 cases cross 60 million, death toll rises to 1,414,513

Washington, November 25, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed past 60 million to 60,037,735 today while the global death toll surged to 1,414,513.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 260,591 deaths, and a total of 12.642 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,362 deaths, followed by 21,245 deaths in Texas, 18,885 in California, 18,157 in Florida, 16,886 in New Jersey, 12,261 in Illinois, 10,551 in Massachusetts, 10,056 in Pennsylvania and 9,221 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,222,216 cases as of this morning. It has reported 134,699 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.118 million cases and 170,115 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 102,739 with a total of 1,060,152 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 55,935, with a total of 1,542,633 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 52,028 with 1,480,874 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 2,206,369 cases and 50,331 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,594,844 cases and 43,668 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,144,229 cases with 37,173 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 46,207 deaths, Argentina 37,432, Peru 35,685, Colombia 35,677, South Africa 21,083, Indonesia 16,225, Belgium 15,938, Chile 15,138, Poland 14,988, Germany 14,982, Ecuador 13,264, Turkey 12,672 and Iraq 12,857.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 382,892 cases and 7,803 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 454,146 cases and 6,487 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

