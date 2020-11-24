Global COVID-19 cases cross 59 million, death toll rises to 1,402,667

Washington, November 24, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged past 59 million today to stand at 59,462,304 while the global death toll rose to 1,402,667.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 258,364 deaths, and a total of 12.448 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,339 deaths, followed by 21,049 deaths in Texas, 18,784 in California, 18,085 in Florida, 16,772 in New Jersey, 12,111 in Illinois, 10,531 in Massachusetts, 9,917 in Pennsylvania and 9,215 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,177,840 cases as of this morning. It has reported 134,218 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.087 million cases and 169,485 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 101,926 with a total of 1,049,358 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 55,935, with a total of 1,542,610 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 51,306 with 1,455,022 cases in all so far, at the tenth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 2,195,940 cases and 49,312 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,582,616 cases and 43,131 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,120,836 cases with 36,675 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 45,738 deaths, Argentina 37,122, Peru 35,641, Colombia 35,479, South Africa 20,968, Indonesia 16,111, Belgium 15,755, Chile 15,131, Germany 14,635, Poland 14,314, Ecuador 13,264, Turkey 12,672 and Iraq 12,031.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 379,883 cases and 7,744 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 451,990 cases and 6,448 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN