Global COVID-19 cases cross 58 million, death toll rises to 1,382,835

Washington, November 22, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed past 58 million today to reach 58,298,853 while the global death toll rose to 1,382,835.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 255,911 deaths, and a total of 12.095 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,296 deaths, followed by 20,903 deaths in Texas, 18,710 in California, 17,930 in Florida, 16,746 in New Jersey, 11,951 in Illinois, 10,488 in Massachusetts, 9,775 in Pennsylvania and 9,179 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,095,806 cases as of this morning. It has reported 133,227 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.052 million cases and 168,989 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 100,823 with a total of 1,025,969 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 54,722, with a total of 1,497,140 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 49,261 with 1,380,531 cases in all so far, at the tenth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 2,178,023 cases and 48,593 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,556,730 cases and 42,619 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,071,858 cases with 35,838 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 44,802 deaths, Argentina 36,902, Peru 35,549, Colombia 35,104, South Africa 20,845, Indonesia 15,884, Belgium 15,522, Chile 15,069, Germany 14,079, Poland 13,618, Ecuador 13,139, Turkey 12,219 and Iraq 11,958.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 374,173 cases and 7,662 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 447,341 cases and 6,388 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

