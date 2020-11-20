Global COVID-19 cases cross 57 million, death toll rises to 1,365,612

Washington, November 20, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 57 million today to reach 57,204,849 while the global death toll climbed to 1,365,612.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 253,064 deaths, and a total of 11.766 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,215 deaths, followed by 20,567 deaths in Texas, 18,568 in California, 17,810 in Florida, 16,712 in New Jersey, 11,648 in Illinois, 10,435 in Massachusetts, 9,668 in Pennsylvania and 9,102 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,004,365 cases as of this morning. It has reported 132,162 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.981 million cases and 168,061 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico became the fourth country to register more than 100,000 deaths at 100,104 today while the total numberof cases in the country so far has risen to 1,019,543 – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 53,870, with a total of 1,456,960 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 48,569 with 1,345,767 cases in all so far, at the tenth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 2,137,096 cases and 47,201 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,541,574 cases and 42,291 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,023,025 cases with 34,980 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 43,896 deaths, Argentina 36,532, Peru 35,446, Colombia 34,761, South Africa 20,671, Indonesia 15,678, Belgium 15,196, Chile 15,003, Germany 13,729, Ecuador 13,073, Poland 12,714, Turkey 12,084 and Iraq 11,883.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 368,665 cases and 7,561 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 443,434 cases and 6,322 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

