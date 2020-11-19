Global COVID-19 cases cross 56 million, death toll rises to 1,349,728

Washington, November 19, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 56 million to stand at 56,270,020 today while the global death toll stood at 1,349,728.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 250,537 deaths, and a total of 11.529 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,187 deaths, followed by 20,338 deaths in Texas, 18,470 in California, 17,731 in Florida, 16,655 in New Jersey, 11,468 in Illinois, 10,407 in Massachusetts, 9,463 in Pennsylvania and 9,065 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,958,483 cases as of this morning. It has reported 131,578 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.945 million cases and 167,455 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 99,528 with a total of 1,015,071 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 53,368, with a total of 1,434,004 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 47,217 with 1,272,352 cases in all so far, at the tenth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 2,115,717 cases and 46,772 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,525,341 cases and 42,039 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,975,629 cases with 34,068 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 42,941 deaths, Argentina 36,347, Peru 35,317, Colombia 34,563, South Africa 20,556, Indonesia 15,503, Belgium 15,025, Chile 14,897, Germany 13,390, Ecuador 13,052, Turkey 11,820 and Iraq 11,795.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 365,927 cases and 7,248 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 438,795 cases and 6,275 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

