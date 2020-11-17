Global COVID-19 cases cross 55 million, death toll rises to 1,331,895

Washington, November 17, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 55 million to stand at 55,292,586 while the global death toll surged to 1,331,895.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 247,468 deaths, and a total of 11.234 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,054 deaths, followed by 20,033 deaths in Texas, 18,306 in California, 17,559 in Florida, 16,618 in New Jersey, 11,204 in Illinois, 10,340 in Massachusetts, 9,336 in Pennsylvania and 8,967 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,874,290 cases as of this morning. It has reported 130,519 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.876 million cases and 166,014 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 98,861 with a total of 1,009,396 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 52,241, with a total of 1,394,308 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 46,464 with 1,238,072 cases in all so far, at the tenth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 2,041,293 cases and 45,122 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,510,023 cases and 41,688 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,954,912 cases with 33,619 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 42,461 deaths, Argentina 35,727, Peru 35,271, Colombia 34,223, South Africa 20,314, Indonesia 15,393, Chile 14,883, Belgium 14,616, Ecuador 13,016, Germany 12,903, Iraq 11,752, and Turkey 11,601.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 361,082 cases and 7,193 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 436,684 cases and 6,254 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

