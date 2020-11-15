Global COVID-19 cases cross 54 million, death toll rises to 1,313,438

Washington, November 15, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 54 million today to stand at 54,052,111 while the global death toll surged to 1,313,438.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 245,617 deaths, and a total of 10.908 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,010 deaths, followed by 19,918 deaths in Texas, 18,256 in California, 17,489 in Florida, 16,548 in New Jersey, 11,088 in Illinois, 10,293 in Massachusetts, 9,252 in Pennsylvania and 8,956 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,814,579 cases as of this morning. It has reported 129,635 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.848 million cases and 165,658 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 98,259 with a total of 1,003,253 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 51,858, with a total of 1,347,922 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 44,683 with 1,144,552 cases in all so far, at the tenth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 1,915,713 cases and 42,600 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,458,591 cases and 40,769 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,910,149 cases with 32,885 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 41,493 deaths, Argentina 35,307, Peru 35,177, Colombia 33,829, South Africa 20,206, Indonesia 15,211, Chile 14,819, Belgium 14,303, Ecuador 12,997, Germany 12,515, Iraq 11,670, and Turkey 11,418.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 356,904 cases and 7,141 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 432,333 cases and 6,194 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN